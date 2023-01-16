A rare rainy January day ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s not often we are talking about rainfall in January but that is the case for today. Rain is expected during the day Monday before switching to snow tonight into early Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be during the midmorning hours through the early afternoon. Rainfall totals between 0.25″ to 0.50″ are expected with pockets of higher amounts not ruled out. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern Iowa and south-southeastern Minnesota. Highs today will once again climb above average into the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, the rain will gradually switch to snow as temps fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Snowfall totals will be less than an inch for most with some higher amounts of 1-2″ expected for areas west and north of the Mankato area. Light freezing rain is also possible for areas off to the west so with the combination of snow and freezing precipitation a Winter Weather Advisory continues for a couple of our viewing counties off to the west.

Drier weather develops Tuesday through the day Wednesday before the arrival of our next weather system late Wednesday throughout the day Thursday. This system will provide snowfall, how much snowfall is still uncertain at this time. The most likely area for the snowfall will be south-central Minnesota to the southeastern part of the state.

