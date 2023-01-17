Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine