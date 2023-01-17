Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. (Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) – A barista escaped an attempted kidnapping at a coffee shop in Washington state on Monday, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. He can be seen handing the barista cash, but then he grabs her wrist and attempts to use what police describe as “a looped zip-tie device” to capture her.

A struggle ensues, and the barista manages to escape the man’s grasp.

Footage shows the man has a large tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.” Police are hoping this tattoo will help easily identify the attacker.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.

No further information was provided, including the name of the coffee shop.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Mayor says shootings were indeed politically motivated.
Failed candidate facing shooting charges
Crash generic
School bus versus car crash leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure