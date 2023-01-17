Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported the death of an Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee Tuesday.

According to OCSO, a detention deputy found Russel James Simon, Jr., 59, not breathing during a routine well-being check at around 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The detention deputy called for additional support and began resuscitation efforts immediately. Mayo Clinic Ambulance was also called to the detention center to assist the lifesaving efforts. Resuscitation efforts were to no avail and Simon was pronounced dead.

Simon was being held on felony assault charges and a Minnesota Department of Corrections hold.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was contacted and has taken over the investigation. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will also be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is supporting its staff in accordance with normal procedures. No detention deputies are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Crash generic
School bus versus car crash leaves 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries
FILE - Republican Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota’s First Congressional District has announced...
Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) announces committee appointments
The president is reportedly personally frustrated by how the classified documents saga has...
More searches possible in Biden classified documents case