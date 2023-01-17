A drier cooler day is ahead, and snow returns to the region Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a mild, rainy Monday, and snowy overnight, today will be drier and cooler. The warmest air for our Tuesday occurred this morning. For the rest of the day, temps will remain in the low 30s to upper 20s before gradually falling into the mid-20s by this evening. Clouds will be sticking around as winds remain out of the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight, above-average temperatures continue with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s under a cloudy sky, winds remain out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday another winter storm is looking to track through the region and this time things will be cold enough to support snow as the main precipitation in our area. The upper-level trough associated with this next system is currently situated over California. By Wednesday morning a deepening low will move off the Rockies and make its way north. As it does plenty of moisture will surge into the area allowing for snow to develop across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota during the evening hours Wednesday. Snow is expected to spread north and east during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday. The heaviest bands of snow will be in place Wednesday night through the early afternoon Thursday. During this time frame some areas could see snowfall rates of 1″ per hour.

As it stands this morning, areas across south-central Minnesota into northern Iowa could see snowfall totals between 2-7″ with higher amounts of 9-10″ possible in parts of northern Iowa and far southeastern Minnesota. The Mankato area is currently residing on a line between 2-5″ and 5-7″ so any shift in the low will cause a big swing in snowfall totals.

Stay up to date with the KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest on this winter storm.

