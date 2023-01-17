Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By Nick Beck
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city.

“It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.

Even with the building gone, the memories remain.

“My wife always went there during Christmas time to see if she could find an ornament for her Christmas trees, and a matter of fact, right now I’m looking at one that came from there,” said Rockman.

Remnants now stay at the Rice County Historical Society, and many stories can be learned from the area’s citizens.

“Then this here, Brian knows more about this,” said volunteer, Marie Tuma, “They found these. When they were going to destroy the building. The employees who had been in the restrooms. And they had written their names on there. This is a Nelson. What year does it say? 1946.”

Curator David Nichols said new Farmer Seed memories can be made, despite the building’s destruction.

“It’s something that we can all talk about and it becomes a part of our collective group history, and knowledge and culture, and I think that’s why something like that is extremely important and shouldn’t be necessarily left to just be forgotten. That’s why we do our best to talk about all those sorts of businesses down here,” said Nichols.

An apartment building and storage unit facility with the Farmer Seed logo will be constructed in the building’s old location, and on the corner: a memorial kiosk.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100...
Ag Expo returns to Mankato
The first African-American Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and 1971 NFL MVP, Alan Page,...
Former State Supreme Court Justice, Alan Page visited Gustavus Adolphus College to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
The first African-American Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and 1971 NFL MVP, Alan Page,...
Alan Page visits Gustavus Adolphus College
The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100...
Minnesota Ag Expo returns to Mankato