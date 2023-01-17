Former State Supreme Court Justice, Alan Page visited Gustavus Adolphus College to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College welcomed a distinguished Minnesotan, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, and Minnesota Vikings legend, Alan Page, to campus today to commemorate civil right’s leader, Martin Luther King, Jr.

The first African-American Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and 1971 NFL MVP, Alan Page, continues to make his mark on history.

“We can all ensure that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream comes true by individually, each one of us and every one of us, putting aside our stereotypical views. Treating people as Dr. King said based on the content of their character, not the color of their skin,” said Justice Page.

In 1992, Justice Page was elected to the Minnesota Supreme Court, becoming the first African American to hold the post.

“The fact that the people of this state would place their trust and confidence in me as a as future Justice something that I cannot? I cannot quantify. The fact that the people of this state did it I think says something about the people of this state,” said Page.

Originally from Ohio, many know Justice Page for his career in law. Yet his first job: professional football player. A Minnesota Viking for over a decade. Page became the first ever defensive player to earn NFL MVP.

In 1988, he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

“My wife is from Minnesota. My children are all born in Minnesota. So I’m a Minnesotan through and through,” said Page.

Justice Page alongside his wife created the Page Education Foundation, which helps Minnesota students of color in their post secondary education journey.

“11 paid scholars who attend Gustavus, so we’re pretty well rooted here,” proclaimed Page.

To this day, the foundation has helped 8,000 students by awarding $16 million in grants.

