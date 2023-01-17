Local author, Rachael Hanel, shares the concept of her newest book, “Not the Camilla We Knew”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local author, Rachael Hanel, has a newly published book, Not the Camilla We Knew. The book reveals the story of a St. Peter woman, Camilla Hall, and her path from small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army.

The book’s publisher, University of Minnesota Publishing, shared this summary on their website:

The mystery of how an ordinary Minnesota girl came to be, briefly, one of the most wanted domestic terrorists in the United States.

During this time of mounting unrest and violence, Camilla Hall’s story is of urgent interest for what it reveals about the forces of radicalization. But as Rachael Hanel ventures further into Camilla’s past, searching out the critical points where character and cause intersect, her book becomes an intriguing, disturbing, and deeply moving journey into the dark side of America’s promise.

Not the Camilla We Knew is available at all major book retailers.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.