Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars is featured on the History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been the talk of the town lately, tomorrow is the debut of the History Channel’s Dirty Old Cars featuring Mankato’s own classic car dealership, Unique Classic Cars.

Forgotten about classic cars can be found all Across America under layers of dust, mold and mud just waiting, sometimes years, for someone to revisit their history.

Dirty Old Cars is a new History Channel series premiering tomorrow night at 9 p.m. The show follows the passionate owners and staff of three different detailing shops from around the country, and one of them is from right here in Mankato, Unique Classic Cars. The show follows the crew as they hunt down dirty and often unrecognizable 4-wheeled gems.

The teams then clean them up. Each half-hour episode features two “before and after” reveals, often times they are jaw dropping. and two guys in the middle of it are Unique’s owner, Jeremy Thomas and sales manager Jeff Kuckenbecker.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.