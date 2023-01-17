Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Riverblenders offer singing Valentines

The Mankato Riverblenders Chorus will be dispatching quartets in and around the greater Mankato area delivering singing Valentines.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When thinking of a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, most people turn to flowers, chocolates or a really expensive dinner, but one local singing troupe might make this year’s Valentine’s Day extra special.

The Mankato Riverblenders Chorus will be dispatching quartets in and around the greater Mankato area delivering singing Valentines.

The quartet will arrive unannounced and search out the designated recipient.

They will then sing two songs and present a long-stemmed rose with a Valentine’s card naming the sender.

Photographs will be taken and mailed or emailed following the event as a memory of the singing Valentine.

Morning or afternoon time windows are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

The cost of a singing Valentine is $50, so just around the same price as that expensive dinner.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

NuWay-K&H will use the Greeneye system will offer selective spraying-as-a-service initially to...
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
Riverblenders offer singing Valentines
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100...
Ag Expo returns to Mankato