Riverblenders offer singing Valentines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When thinking of a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, most people turn to flowers, chocolates or a really expensive dinner, but one local singing troupe might make this year’s Valentine’s Day extra special.

The Mankato Riverblenders Chorus will be dispatching quartets in and around the greater Mankato area delivering singing Valentines.

The quartet will arrive unannounced and search out the designated recipient.

They will then sing two songs and present a long-stemmed rose with a Valentine’s card naming the sender.

Photographs will be taken and mailed or emailed following the event as a memory of the singing Valentine.

Morning or afternoon time windows are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

The cost of a singing Valentine is $50, so just around the same price as that expensive dinner.

