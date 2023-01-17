School bus versus car crash leaves 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into a crash between a school bus and a car.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 just west of Stockton.
The 18-year-old driver of the car was transported to Gunderson in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries.
More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.