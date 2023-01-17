Your Photos
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system

NuWay-K&H will use the Greeneye system will offer selective spraying-as-a-service initially to...
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services.

NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system.

The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

The Greeneye system utilizes AI technology that differentiates between crops and weeds in real time, allowing it to only spray herbicide where needed.

NuWay-K&H hopes this will enable them to reduce the use of herbicide and improve crop yields.

