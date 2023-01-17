Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with temperatures slowly falling into the mid 20s by early evening. Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday will be another cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Snow will develop from southwest to northeast late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Snow will continue, becoming heavy at times, through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, gradually ending from west to east on Thursday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 7 or more inches will be possible, with 8 or more inches possible along and especially south of I-90. There is still some uncertainty in regard to storm track. If this system tracks further north, snowfall amounts will be higher, if it tracks south, there will be less snow.

After this storm passes, we will roll into a relatively low key weather pattern that will carry us through the weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs just slightly above average in the mid to upper 20s. Our long range forecast data continues to hint that we will get much colder next week.

