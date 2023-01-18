Your Photos
City of Mankato asks citizens to clean up storm drains

By Nick Beck
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

The city of Mankato asks residents to continue the clean-up of storm drains, especially when the weather gets warmer. If the road lining your yard has a storm drain make sure to keep it clear. If you don’t and the temperature dips below zero again, the water will turn to ice; flooding the street and puddling up at the end of your driveway. The city recommends clearing any storm drain, even if they’re not by your property.

City of Mankato Environmental Sustainability Coordinator said “We just we’ve only got so many eyes and so many trucks and we’ve got thousands and thousands... of inlets in the city of Mankato and they’re always growing as we as we add on. There’s just no way we can be everywhere all the time as hard as we try and as great a job as our plow crews, do we just you know, we miss some.

If you notice a major drainage issue they also recommend calling the city letting them know.

