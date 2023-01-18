City of St. Peter removes ash trees to get rid of EAB

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in St. Peter are taking steps to rid the city of Emerald Ash Borer.

The city announced city-wide tree removals and will work with a tree removal company from Le Sueur to get the job done.

Tree removals are scheduled to begin next week.

Homeowners affected by a tree removal will be notified by receiving a door hanger.

All Ash trees being removed are marked with either red, blue, or green.

The removal should take around two weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.