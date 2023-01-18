City of St. Peter removes ash trees to get rid of EAB
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in St. Peter are taking steps to rid the city of Emerald Ash Borer.
The city announced city-wide tree removals and will work with a tree removal company from Le Sueur to get the job done.
Tree removals are scheduled to begin next week.
Homeowners affected by a tree removal will be notified by receiving a door hanger.
All Ash trees being removed are marked with either red, blue, or green.
The removal should take around two weeks to complete.
