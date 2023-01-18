Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of St. Peter removes ash trees to get rid of EAB

Officials in St. Peter are taking steps to rid the city of Emerald Ash Borer.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in St. Peter are taking steps to rid the city of Emerald Ash Borer.

The city announced city-wide tree removals and will work with a tree removal company from Le Sueur to get the job done.

Tree removals are scheduled to begin next week.

Homeowners affected by a tree removal will be notified by receiving a door hanger.

All Ash trees being removed are marked with either red, blue, or green.

The removal should take around two weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Snowfall potential overnight tonight through the early afternoon Thursday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023
City of St. Peter removes ash trees to get rid of EAB
In its preliminary development, the 120,000 square-foot indoor facility would hold 6 tennis...
Resolution considered for North Mankato sales tax extension
FILE
Mankato YMCA hosting second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11