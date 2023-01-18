Your Photos
Discussing the important role your thyroid plays

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is National Thyroid Month and the thyroid plays an important role in maintaining and controlling your metabolism. How?

The thyroid is responsible for releasing and controlling thyroid hormones that control metabolism. Metabolism is a process where the food you take into your body is transformed into energy. This energy is used throughout your entire body to keep many of your body’s systems working correctly. So you can see how a thyroid that is not doing its best work can really throw things out of whack.

Lisa, with Mankato Integrated Medicine, shared more helpful information about thyroid health.

