Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 20 years behind bars for stabbing the pregnant mother of his child.

The assault happened in March 2022 in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood.

Authorities say Anthony Holloway stabbed the then-pregnant victim as she was sleeping. She was also cradling the couple’s one-year-old child at the time.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back, neck, and chest, including near her heart.

The victim survived the attack, and later gave birth to her baby, who was also unharmed. The one-year-old child was not hurt.

In November, a jury found Holloway guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Intentional Murder and a second count of Child Endangerment.

A judge sentenced Holloway to the maximum time allowed under Minnesota law.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.