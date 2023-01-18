Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.

The low associated with this latest winter storm is currently spinning along the border of Colorado and Kansas. As the day goes on, the low will begin to make its trek northeast. Light snowfall is expected to develop across northern Iowa around 7 PM-8 PM, reaching I-90 by 8 PM-9 PM, and arriving in Mankato between 9-10 PM.

Before the snow arrives tonight things will be quiet. Highs today will climb into the upper 20s to low 30s under a cloudy sky with winds out NNW 5-15 mph. Tonight bands of moderate to heavy snow with lows in the low to mid-20s, winds NE 15-20 mph. Tomorrow, snow is expected through the early afternoon with highs around 28.

After the snow, drier weather will be in place through the weekend with a chance for snow Monday followed by colder air for the last full week of January.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.