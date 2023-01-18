Your Photos
The Mankato Area Foundation is getting a new building focused on Mankato’s art community

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Emy Frentz Art Guild building was donated to the Mankato Area Foundation organization by Tony Frentz, who has owned the former church since 2007.

Mankato Area Foundation hopes to use the space as its third “Shared Spaces” building, giving a home to local non-profits.

”We know that people move to areas, live in areas, work in areas because of, often, what is available in the arts. And so the success of the arts is also, replicates the success of the community, or helps the success of the community as well,” said Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation

Renovations are scheduled to begin in the upcoming months and will be complete in the fall of 2023. The renovations will include studio space and a stage for performing arts.

Mankato Area Foundation says that they hope that the new building will continue to grow an art community that is so pivotal to the Mankato community.

