Mankato hosts Ag Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Minnesota Ag Expo has kicked off at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today.

Centered around the meeting of Minnesota’s Corn and Soybean Growers Associations, the Event Center is full of workshops and show floors from every aspect of agricultural life.

The event is free to enter and will run until tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Gov. Walz is preparing to address farmers at the Expo today at 1 p.m.

