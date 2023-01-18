Your Photos
Mankato hosts Ag Expo

FILE - Centered around the meeting of Minnesota's Corn and Soybean Growers Associations, the...
FILE - Centered around the meeting of Minnesota's Corn and Soybean Growers Associations, the Event Center is full of workshops and show floors from every aspect of agricultural life.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Minnesota Ag Expo has kicked off at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today.

Mankato is hosting the annual Minnesota Ag Expo today.

Centered around the meeting of Minnesota’s Corn and Soybean Growers Associations, the Event Center is full of workshops and show floors from every aspect of agricultural life.

The event is free to enter and will run until tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Gov. Walz is preparing to address farmers at the Expo today at 1 p.m.

Viewers will be able to hear from the governor tonight at 6 p.m. on KEYC News Now.

