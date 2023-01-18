Mankato YMCA hosting second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may be a Minnesotan if you’re willing to jump into a freezing cold water for a good cause. Sound like fun? Of course it does!

The Mankato YMCA be hosting their second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11 at Westwood Marina. The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser in which brave individuals pledge to plunge into Lake Washington to help raise funds to send children to the YMCA Summer Camp. This year, the YMCA has a very special guest plunging for this great cause: well-known Tik Tok star: “That Midwestern Mom”.

If you’d like to participate in the Penguin Plunge, you can register here. Registration is open until Jan. 28.

