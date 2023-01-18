MPS: social media scam circulating

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is warning of social media scams circulating that ask for help from potential victims.

The scam posts share false information about missing people or pets, children or alleged thefts and ask people to share the post.

Scammers may use the hashtag “Mankato” or “Minnesota” to make the post seem more legitimate.

Public Safety says the scammers will edit the link in the post once it’s shared, redirecting to another site that ask for personal information, leaving the user at risk for identity theft.

To help determine whether a post is authentic, Public Safety suggests thoroughly reviewing the poster’s profile.

Copying and pasting the post in a search engine and reverse image searching can also help determining if the post is legitimate.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.