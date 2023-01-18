Nominations are now open for YWCA’s Women of Distinction Awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April 13th will mark the 50th anniversary of YWCA’s Women of Distinction Awards ceremony which aims to honor local women for their leadership and impact on the community.

YWCA is accepting nominations for the Women of Distinction, Rising Star and Distinctive Difference categories, and for potential Advancing Racial Justice Grant recipients. For mor information on how to nominate women for the awards, visit keyc.com

The YWCA is seeking nominations for the following categories:

● Women of Distinction: This award is given to women or gender-nonconforming individuals who lift up women. Those who provide direct assistance and advocacy to enhance the quality of life for all, especially those who face disadvantages/challenges in the greater Mankato Community. They break down barriers and carve a path to benefit us now and for generations to come. These women are our partners in working toward our mission of Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women.

● Rising Star: This award is given to a woman, girl, or gender-nonconforming individual who has shown a promise to make a significant contribution to their community through their leadership, maturity, innovation, volunteer service, or other exceptional achievements while inspiring others to follow their example.

● Distinctive Difference: This award is given to a business that has made a significant contribution to the community and embodies the YWCA Mankato’s mission of Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women. The business supports girls and women in the community by providing resources, removing barriers, and/or advancing their social, physical, and psychological well-being.

● Advancing Racial Justice Grants: These $1,000 grants are intended to uphold the YWCA USA area of focus of Racial Justice & Civil Rights. The grants support and celebrate community-based work, done by individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), that lifts our mission. “Work” can include volunteerism, activism, advocacy, or business endeavors.

This year’s Women of Distinction Ceremony will have the addition of Advancing Racial Justice Grants. Says Jessica Albers, Ph.D., Co-Chair of YWCA Mankato’s Board of Directors, “YWCA Mankato is devoted to the mission of Empowering Women and Eliminating Racism, and we are eternally thankful to the people in our community who work toward this mission in their own ways. We want to support work toward the YWCA USA’s focus on Racial Justice & Civil Rights through the Advancing Racial Justice Grants.”

Awards will be given during the 50th Annual Women of Distinction event on Thursday, April 13th , at the Capitol Room in St. Peter. For more information about the nomination criteria and process, please visit www.mankatoywca.org or call (507) 345-4629. The deadline for all nominations is Monday, February 6th , 2023.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.