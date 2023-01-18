Storm drain cleanup

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking residents to continue the clean-up of storm drains, especially when the weather gets warmer.

If the road lining your yard has a storm drain make sure to keep it clear. If you don’t and the temperature dips below zero again, the water will turn to ice; flooding the street and puddling up at the end of your driveway. Still, the city recommends clearing any storm drain, even if they’re not by your property.

“We just we’ve only got so many eyes and so many trucks and we’ve got thousands and thousands of, I think the last time I checked it was around like 4,000, of those catch base and inlets in the city of Mankato, and they’re always growing as we as we add on. There’s just no way we can be everywhere all the time as hard as we try and as great a job as our plow crews, we just, you know, we miss them, " explained Rick Baird, city of Mankato water quality specialist.

If you notice a major drainage issue they also recommend calling the city letting them know. You can call the city of Mankato at 507-386-8600.

