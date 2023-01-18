Vietnam traveling wall coming to southwest Minnesota

SLAYTON, Minn. (KEYC) - American Legion Post 64 located in Slayton has helped bring a traveling tribute to U.S. service members to the city.

The traveling Vietnam Wall along with the Cost of Freedom panel display will be heading to the city of Slayton in mid August.

The wall is an 80% replica of the actual wall located in Washington DC.

The Wall consists of 144 panels spanning 360 feet.

The Cost of Freedom panels is a tribute to every conflict the United States has ever been involved in from World War One to now.

The plan is to have the tributes get to the city by Aug. 15 to coincide with the Murray County Fair.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.