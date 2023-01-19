Ag Expo offers CPR workshop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ag Expo offered something new for guests this year: A CPR training workshop.

Attendees could learn about CPR and AED technology, and get hands-on experience with various life-saving techniques.

Health professionals say that the workshop was an important addition to the expo, as it often takes extra time for emergency services to respond to rural calls, giving added need for those working in agriculture to have training in life-saving techniques.

