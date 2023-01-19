Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The city of Mankato is preparing for yet another winter storm

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city is working with staff to review maps and assign drivers to routes located in one of Mankato’s 21 snow removal routes.

They cover more than 540 lane miles of city streets using an average of 2,400 tons of salt each year.

The city of Mankato says they have been de-icing the road using salt, re-using seal coat chips combined with the salt, and are getting ready for the snow we’ll see tonight.

“We’ve been out scraping residential streets and we’ve been out applying some salt where we need to and doing a little bit of pre-treatment and getting the equipment ready for the event coming in tonight,” explained Public Works Operations Superintendent, Joe Grabianowski.

For the latest on snow emergencies in Mankato you can call 507-387-9001 at any time. You can also check the MN511 app or website for updates.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Southern Minnesota lawmakers say they can agree on the school system, but some still have...
$12 billion funding package which would go toward childcare and schools
The two-day event features keynote speakers and workshops alongside a trade show.
The Minnesota Ag Expo made it’s annual return to Mankato this week
s
Little Theater of Owatonna gets thousands of new costume pieces
KEYC Weather
Winter Storm update: Wednesday Evening