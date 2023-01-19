The city of Mankato is preparing for yet another winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city is working with staff to review maps and assign drivers to routes located in one of Mankato’s 21 snow removal routes.

They cover more than 540 lane miles of city streets using an average of 2,400 tons of salt each year.

The city of Mankato says they have been de-icing the road using salt, re-using seal coat chips combined with the salt, and are getting ready for the snow we’ll see tonight.

“We’ve been out scraping residential streets and we’ve been out applying some salt where we need to and doing a little bit of pre-treatment and getting the equipment ready for the event coming in tonight,” explained Public Works Operations Superintendent, Joe Grabianowski.

For the latest on snow emergencies in Mankato you can call 507-387-9001 at any time. You can also check the MN511 app or website for updates.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.