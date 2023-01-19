A delicious and healthy penne rosa pasta recipe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holly Ellison, a registered dietician with Mankato Clinic Diabetes Care Center, shares an easy, healthy and delicious penne pasta recipe.

This delicious recipe will have you skipping takeout to make it at home.

Penne Rosa ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 24 ounce jar of marinara sauce

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (or adjust depending on your spice preference)

1/2 cup half and half

4 oz. can of sliced mushrooms or 1/2 cup of fresh mushrooms

1 container of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 bag of baby spinach

16 oz. penne pasta

grated parmesan or feta cheese for garnish

Tyson frozen black pepper and herb chicken (if desired)

Instructions:

Pre-cook penne pasta per instructions. Set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is heated, add chicken. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until warm.

For vegetarian recipe, use just 1 tbsp. of olive oil and add minced garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add jar of marinara sauce to skillet. Toss in crushed pepper. Stir and cook for 10 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream/half and half. Stir to blend. Add spinach and mushrooms. Cook until spinach is mostly wilted.

Add pre-cooked penne pasta to skillet, heat until warm, serve and enjoy!

