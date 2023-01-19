Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A delicious and healthy penne rosa pasta recipe

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holly Ellison, a registered dietician with Mankato Clinic Diabetes Care Center, shares an easy, healthy and delicious penne pasta recipe.

This delicious recipe will have you skipping takeout to make it at home.

Penne Rosa ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 24 ounce jar of marinara sauce

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (or adjust depending on your spice preference)

1/2 cup half and half

4 oz. can of sliced mushrooms or 1/2 cup of fresh mushrooms

1 container of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 bag of baby spinach

16 oz. penne pasta

grated parmesan or feta cheese for garnish

Tyson frozen black pepper and herb chicken (if desired)

Instructions:

Pre-cook penne pasta per instructions. Set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is heated, add chicken. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until warm.

For vegetarian recipe, use just 1 tbsp. of olive oil and add minced garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add jar of marinara sauce to skillet. Toss in crushed pepper. Stir and cook for 10 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream/half and half. Stir to blend. Add spinach and mushrooms. Cook until spinach is mostly wilted.

Add pre-cooked penne pasta to skillet, heat until warm, serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

From changing habits to appliance maintenance, saving energy may be easier than you think.
BENCO shares simple steps to save energy
Studies have been done on the debate of whether boys or girls are more difficult to raise
Boys vs. girls - which is more difficult to raise?
Holistic steps you can take to be healthier
Steps to prevent knee pain
"The Cleaning Chick" offers some great homemade cleaning hacks
Helpful cleaning hacks