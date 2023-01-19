Your Photos
Explore Minnesota selects KEYC, parent company to market tourism destinations

Explore Minnesota’s #ONLYINMN signage visits New Ulm
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota, the state of Minnesota’s tourism bureau, has selected KEYC and its parent company Gray Television for a new marketing campaign for tourism-related businesses in the state.

Hotels, resorts, breweries, wineries, museums, theaters, golf courses, visitor bureaus and more are eligible to participate.

The new program helps these organizations reach audiences on the screens where they are watching video.

For more information about the program, click here.

About KEYC: Since 1960, KEYC-TV/KMNF-LD, a CBS, Circle, CW, FOX and NBC affiliated media company, has succeeded with a culture that values skills, encourages creativity and fosters professional growth. Enjoy all four seasons in the booming Greater Mankato metropolitan area. The friendly, welcoming region is a happy mix of city and country living. We broadcast more than 22 hours of local news, weather and sports each week and maintain the most highly visited social media sites in southern Minnesota.

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

