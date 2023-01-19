Explore Minnesota selects KEYC, parent company to market tourism destinations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota, the state of Minnesota’s tourism bureau, has selected KEYC and its parent company Gray Television for a new marketing campaign for tourism-related businesses in the state.

Hotels, resorts, breweries, wineries, museums, theaters, golf courses, visitor bureaus and more are eligible to participate.

The new program helps these organizations reach audiences on the screens where they are watching video.

About KEYC: Since 1960, KEYC-TV/KMNF-LD, a CBS, Circle, CW, FOX and NBC affiliated media company, has succeeded with a culture that values skills, encourages creativity and fosters professional growth. Enjoy all four seasons in the booming Greater Mankato metropolitan area. The friendly, welcoming region is a happy mix of city and country living. We broadcast more than 22 hours of local news, weather and sports each week and maintain the most highly visited social media sites in southern Minnesota.

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

