Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The Little Theater in Owatonna receives a generous donation

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Nick Beck
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The costume department at The Little Theater in Owatonna was recently given over 4,000 items of clothing, including a wedding dress from the turn of the 20th century.

”The second one in is actually a wedding dress, and I have a picture of the wonderful lady who wore it in the other room. June 1901. So that’s the second piece,” explained Victoria Bartowiak, executive director of The Little Theater.

“Purchased in 2016, Sharon Stark had a wonderful relationship with Colette, who is a fantastic costumer from the Kenyon area. She’s worked with multiple theater productions and all over Minnesota and rented out these pieces. And so when she started to get to the point of retirement she and Sharon, with that wonderful relationship, worked out that we would be able to purchase that collection from her,” said Bartowiak.

The Collette Flom collection includes 4,000 costume pieces, 250 hats, and 180 accessories with belts, vests, ties, and gloves; anything a show could need from nearly every period of fashion. Collette Flom passed in 2020, but the legacy of her handiwork lives on.

“And you have to go into the other room too. There’s more. There’s a whole other set over here. I mean, it just keeps going,” said Bartowiak.

Part of the collection is historic and only to be used as inspiration, some pieces are over 120 years old.

“She would be able to look at and take apart and pattern and then recreate in different sizes because of course, we’re not all a size zero any longer, so she was able to adapt them into pieces that could be used for current day productions,” explained Bartowiak, “yeah, I mean when you see pieces like this. Don’t you want to just like Camelot it up a little bit?”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial basketball player Olivia Harazin earns Prep Athlete of the Week.
Prep Athlete: LCWM’s Harazin continues to make history
Prep Athlete: LCWM's Harazin continues to make history
Wenger Corporation's current CEO is set to retire on Feb. 24, 2023
Owatonna’s Wenger Corporation names David L. Thomas as their new president and CEO
Attendees could learn CPR and AED technology
Ag Expo offers CPR workshop