MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home was damaged by fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 333 James Ave. at 6:15 a.m. for a basement fire.

The lone occupant was able to exit the home safely after being alerted by smoke detectors.

No one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.