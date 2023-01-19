Your Photos
Mankato Public Works busy amid pothole season

As winter takes its toll on the roads, more potholes appear during that commute.
By Avery Joseph
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As winter takes its toll on the roads, more potholes appear during that commute.

Mankato’s Public Works says its crews have been working hard to keep up with the winter flurries as another pothole season arrives.

Minnesota has already seen the second snowiest winter on-record, leaving Public Works to prioritize their efforts on the roads.

“The same guys filling the potholes are the same guys that run the plow trucks, and do the scraping, sanding, and salting on the roads,” said Mankato Public Works Operations Supervisor Joe Grabianowski.

Grabianowski also said the best thing you can do to help is give space for workers and plows and report potholes by calling 311 or by using the SeeClickFix app.

