Maverick Insider: Furry’s goal receives national attention as Minnesota State returns home for series with Lake Superior State

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Minnesota State Track and Field Associate Head Coach Chris Parno joins the program to talk about the women’s indoor track and field squad which is looking to defend its national title in 2023.

Later, Minnesota State senior forward Brendan Furry joins the show after his big weekend against Arizona State which included a SportsCenter Top 10 plays goal.

