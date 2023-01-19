The Minnesota Ag Expo made it’s annual return to Mankato this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Finally back at full capacity after COVID, the Minnesota Ag Expo returned to the Mayo Clinic Health Center Event Center this week.

The annual meeting between Minnesota’s Corn and Soybean Grower Associations has blossomed into a get-together for all things agriculture in Minnesota, and organizers say that the expo provides a spark that they look forward to year after year.

“Farmers want to come and see what’s new in technology and everything, so they start talking to their fellow farmers and that’s what gets everyone excited. So it is a fun time and this is where we enjoy getting together,” said Bob Worth of Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

