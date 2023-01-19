Your Photos
Owatonna’s Wenger Corporation names David L. Thomas as their new president and CEO

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Wenger Corporation will welcome a new CEO after current CEO Christopher Simpson announced his plans to retire on Feb. 24th.

The Wenger Corporation focuses on creating music education products, performing arts products, and athletic products.

Thomas served as CEO at SJE Corporation in Detroit Lakes prior to Wenger. He has been a skilled percussionist for over thirty years.

