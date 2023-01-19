Owatonna’s Wenger Corporation names David L. Thomas as their new president and CEO

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Wenger Corporation will welcome a new CEO after current CEO Christopher Simpson announced his plans to retire on Feb. 24th.

The Wenger Corporation focuses on creating music education products, performing arts products, and athletic products.

Thomas served as CEO at SJE Corporation in Detroit Lakes prior to Wenger. He has been a skilled percussionist for over thirty years.

