Prep Athlete: LCWM’s Harazin continues to make history

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Harazin continues to lead the Knights on the court this season. As of last night, she solidified her spot in school history as the all time points leader for both girls and boys. She has 1,872 total career points and credits her achievements to her teammates.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and I couldn’t have done and of it without my teammates, coaches and everyone that comes to the game and always support us,” Harazin said when asked about becoming the all time points lead in school history. “I couldn’t have done it alone. “It’s been a team effort, that’s forsure.”

Head coach Pete Goeringer is proud of her recent accomplishment and credits her other skills.

“Liv’s been starting on the varsity since her eighth grade year and for her to get that record is pretty special considering she’s always been a pass first player,” Georinger said. “She’s played with a lot of other good scorers. So for her to get that is pretty remarkable and says a lot about her as a player and a teammate.”

Harazin’s leadership is credited in part to her teammates support and being able to lead. While it is such a big accomplishment, Harazin wants to make it to the biggest competition of the year for the second straight season.

“I want our team to go to state,” Harazin says. “That’s obviously a personal goal I have for myself is to try and make it to state two years in a row. But as a team, I would like to grow more together and obviously get to state. I think right now, where we’re sitting at in the season, we’re already way better than we were last year and I think we’re making big steps into being good in the playoffs and possibly making it to state.”

