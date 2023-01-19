Quick Hits: Hastings talks mindset as No. 17 MSU nears regular-season finish line

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 17 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (14-9-1, 9-6-1 CCHA) returns to home ice this weekend, after sweeping back-to-back road series against Bemidji State and Arizona State.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, MSU head coach Mike Hastings joins the program to breakdown what all went right in last weekend’s non-conference sweep over the Sun Devils. Plus, Hastings shares insight on the teams focus as they approach the final five weeks of the regular season.

This weekend’s puck drops between Minnesota State and CCHA-foe Lake Superior State get underway at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday. You can also watch locally on KEYC Circle.

