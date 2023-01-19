Quiet, dry weather through the weekend and into next week

Now that our latest winter storm has passed, we are going to shift into a relatively low-key weather pattern that will take us through the weekend and well into next week. The upcoming weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly above average high temperatures. That dry, warmer-than-average trend will continue through at least the middle of next week. After that, a bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will send us back to reality. By late next week, high temps will drop into the single digits, with morning lows falling well below zero. Enjoy the mild January temperatures while they last.

On and off light snow showers will gradually end this afternoon as high temperatures remain steady in the upper 20s. Tonight will be cloudy with temps dropping into the mid teens by daybreak. There could be areas of patchy fog across southwestern Minnesota tonight into Friday morning.

After a cloudy start, we will catch a few glimpses of sunshine on Friday afternoon. It will be a bit colder Friday with temperatures struggling to climb into the low 20s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy (although there will be glimpses of sunshine from time to time) with slightly warmer high temps in the upper 20s. This mostly cloudy, slightly warmer-than-average pattern will continue through at least Wednesday.

By late next week, a powerful cold front will bring a wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air that will make it feel like it’s actually January. Daytime highs will drop into the single digits, with overnight lows falling well below zero. While there may be a little snow as that front passes, we will be generally dry with no major weather systems expected throughout the 10 Day Forecast period.

