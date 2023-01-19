Your Photos
Snowy morning followed by patchy blowing snow this evening

Snow becoming lighter as the day goes on and clearing by 3 PM. Patchy blowing snow expected...
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Overnight snowfall and continues early snowfall will cause a slow commute this morning so give yourself extra time as you head out the door. For the latest road conditions head over to Mn DOT 511. The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 12 PM and Winter Storm Warning continues until 3 PM today.

Light to moderate snowfall continues this morning, gradually becoming lighter by the late morning hours. By lunchtime, snow will be light and ending west to east, clearing by 3 PM this afternoon. New snowfall today will be between 1-2″ across southern Minnesota with higher amounts east of 35. Winds will pick up to 15-20 mph this afternoon and into the evening resulting in some patchy blowing snow which may reduce visibility in open areas. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight, patchy blowing snow is expected before 8 PM otherwise it will be cloudy with lows dropping into the low to upper teens. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with a high around 21.

Drier weather will continue into the weekend with seasonable to below average temperatures returning to the area next week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

