U.S. HHS Secretary to discuss abortion rights in Minnesota

FILE - United States Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is in Minnesota today, highlighting the state's access to abortion.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - United States Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is in Minnesota today, highlighting Minnesota’s access to abortion.

He begins his trip meeting with health care providers at a Planned Parenhood to discuss abortion alongside democratic Rep. Betty McCollum.

The two will speak with patients who have traveled across state lines from Wisconsin to receive an abortion.

Becerra will later meet with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for a press conference as DFL legislators bring a bill forward in the state house to codify abortion rights in Minnesota’s constitution.

