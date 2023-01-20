Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.(Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Federal Trade Commission announced a new claims process that will return $60 million to thousands of former AT&T customers.

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.

According to the FTC, AT&T throttled their data, slowing down their internet speed after they used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle.

“The limits on this ‘unlimited’ plan made it hard — and, in some cases, impossible — to browse the internet or stream videos,” the FTC said in a consumer alert.

Qualifying customers can apply for a refund online by May 18. The payment amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a credit on their bill in 2020.

Additionally, former AT&T customers who already cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
LIVE: Biden to welcome mayors to White House
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office shows Lawrence Ray, an...
Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of 'global financial crisis' if U.S. debt limit...
Treasury secretary warns of global financial crisis over debt limit