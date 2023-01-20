Camp Omega to host polar plunge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Morristown’s Camp Omega will be hosting a polar plunge on Sunday, Feb. 26. The polar plunge will be a fundraiser for Camp Omega. The event will be held at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division Street South in Morristown.

Each team will raise funds and compete for “traveling trophies” which will be awarded to the teams with the highest pledges and/or sponsorships.

Participants can name their team, dress in costumes (fun and creativity is encouraged!). A $50 prize will be awarded to the best dressed team.

Shoes must be worn, and safety is a primary concern. All participants must sign a release waiver to participate.

For more information and to pre-register a team of participating polar plungers, contact Russ at: Russ@CampOmega.org, or call or text 507-384-7947.

