A drier weather pattern to take over through the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a very active weather week quiet and drier weather will prevail through the weekend. An area of high pressure will build in slowly from the west throughout the day. This high pressure will be weak meaning that some good amount of cloud cover will be in place today and also for the weekend. Highs today will climb into the low to mid-20s, with winds out the west-northwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight is mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens, winds continue out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.

For the weekend, a weak trough moves through the region resulting in little to no change in our temperatures or precipitation chances. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 20s.

An upper-level ridge will result in mild temperatures Monday before the pattern shifts back to the northwest. The northwest flow will result in cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with higher chances of below-average temperatures by the end of the week going into the following weekend.

