Greater Mankato Growth announces the first round grants for its Main Street Economic Revitalization Program

By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal is simple: use nearly $2 million to fund multiple projects in the region, whether a building needs to be restored, renovated, or completely redeveloped for mixed use.

“We’re fortunate to have the support to go forward and get creative and go after this funding for our region,” said Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.

In just phase one of the program, more than $850,000 in grants were disbursed to 12 different projects. GMG says about half of the funds went towards Mankato’s City Center.

This will give plenty of buildings like The Post at 401, Landmark, and Silos revamping for attraction and multi-recreation, and even areas for housing.

“What we really focused on is either mixed-use projects so that we still maintain that commercial aspect on the first floor that people like in the city center, but also create some apartment units,” explained Ryan Vesey, Economic Development and Research Specialist.

Another heavily funded project the corridor along Highway 169. The former “Dutler’s Bowl” will be redeveloped in “Axis Lofts” for multipurpose use, like commercial and apartment spaces.

“There’s so much potential for that Corridor. As you know, MnDOT looks at the redevelopment of Highway 169, and we’re looking forward to what other development is that going to spur,” said Beyer.

GMG officials say that about $900,000 remain for phase two of the revitalization program. The foundation recommends those interested in a grant to apply by the end of Jan. 31.

Application information can be found here.

