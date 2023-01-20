Gustavus Adolphus College to offer first masters program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College announcing their first ever master’s degree program.

The new master’s degree will cater to students interested in careers in athletic training and related fields.

A combination of professional demand, national certification changes, and the school’s long history with the discipline drove this decision

The college’s new master of athletic training program will prepare students for athletic training careers in a wide variety of settings including colleges, hospitals and the military.

Gustavus will begin accepting applications in fall 2023 with the first batch of students beginning the master’s program in summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.