Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Salvation Army continues to accept donations after falling short of Christmas campaign goal

FILE — A man rings a bell for the Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Mankato, Minn.
FILE — A man rings a bell for the Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army says they have raised close to $440,000 for the 2022 Christmas campaign. The goal was $525,000.

The non-profit continues to accept cash/coin/check at 700 S Riverfront Drive or donors can text “KatoCares” to 24365.

“We are very excited about this progress” said Captain Andy Wheeler, one of the corps officers in Mankato in a statement. “Given the state of the economy, inflation, and the extremely cold temperatures we experienced in December – this number is remarkable. We are still holding out hope for a miracle and will accept donations towards this effort through the end of January.”

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, neighborhood associations, and others can register to ring at www.registertoring.com

The Salvation Army in Mankato provided 15,594 free meals, over $10,000 in food voucher assistance, and 190 backpacks to children living in low-income settings – meeting human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination. For more information about The Mankato Salvation Army, visit www.SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight.
More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency
Gustavus Adolphus college
Gustavus Adolphus College to offer first masters program
Dry weather through the weekend with temps a little more seasonable.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/20/2023