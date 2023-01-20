Mankato Salvation Army continues to accept donations after falling short of Christmas campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army says they have raised close to $440,000 for the 2022 Christmas campaign. The goal was $525,000.

The non-profit continues to accept cash/coin/check at 700 S Riverfront Drive or donors can text “KatoCares” to 24365.

“We are very excited about this progress” said Captain Andy Wheeler, one of the corps officers in Mankato in a statement. “Given the state of the economy, inflation, and the extremely cold temperatures we experienced in December – this number is remarkable. We are still holding out hope for a miracle and will accept donations towards this effort through the end of January.”

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, neighborhood associations, and others can register to ring at www.registertoring.com

The Salvation Army in Mankato provided 15,594 free meals, over $10,000 in food voucher assistance, and 190 backpacks to children living in low-income settings – meeting human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination. For more information about The Mankato Salvation Army, visit www.SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato

