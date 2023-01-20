More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency.
Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations.
During snow emergencies in Mankato, no parking is allowed on city streets during designated hours.
Free parking is available in the Mankato Place and Civic Center ramps and is also allowed in yards.
