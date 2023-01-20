More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency.

Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations.

During snow emergencies in Mankato, no parking is allowed on city streets during designated hours.

Free parking is available in the Mankato Place and Civic Center ramps and is also allowed in yards.

You can sign up for alerts about snow emergencies from the City of Mankato in the KEYC News Now app under the setting as well as these ways from the city:

Receive Text Message Notifications

Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

Follow the City of Mankato on Facebook

Follow the City of Mankato on Twitter

Subscribe to Email alerts

Subscribe to receive City news updates by email.

Visit the City website

Go online to mankatomn.gov

Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line

507-387-9001

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.