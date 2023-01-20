Your Photos
North Mankato residents are being asked to participate in a city-wide survey

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The survey is a follow-up to the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held last fall.

Residents are asked to rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions and provide new ideas.

The survey is active through Feb. 8th and can be found on the city website or a paper copy at the Municipal Building or the Taylor Library.

