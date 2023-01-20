Rising cost of eggs is hurting local businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The rising cost of eggs is driving people and local businesses to dig deeper in their pockets.

On Elm Street in Mankato, Alpine Brito’s breakfast sandwiches are feeling the spike in prices.

“I put two two farm fresh brown eggs in every sandwich, and the past year saying I could get eggs it just I’ve seen those prices go up upwards of 32 cents an egg,” explained James Brezina, owner of Alpine Bistro.

Alpine Bistro uses anywhere from 70-100 eggs every day.

“Those prices add up super super fast,” said Brezina.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December, up from $1.79 a year earlier. This forces restaurants to increase the price of some of their products.

At Alpine Brito, Brezina has had to work hard to keep the quality and prices the same.

“When the price of something goes up drastically and I have something else that doesn’t, it offset that so I don’t have to raise my prices,” explained Brezina.

The CDC estimates that nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in the past year across the country, which hurts the supply.

