Therapy dogs and the way they contribute to communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Therapy Dogs are dogs who go with their owners to volunteer in settings such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

From working with a child who is learning to read to visiting a senior in assisted living, therapy dogs and their owners work together as a team to improve the lives of other people.

It’s important to note that Therapy dogs are not service dogs. Service dogs are dogs who are specially trained to perform specific tasks to help a person who has a disability. An example of a service dog is a dog who guides an owner who is blind, or a dog who assists someone who has a physical disability. Service dogs stay with their person and have special access privileges in public places such as on planes, restaurants, etc.

Bailey is a therapy dog that is doing some great work within our community along with his owner, Olivia Kranz.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.